Anderson Silva Reacts To Chris Weidman’s Graphic Leg Break With Classy Instagram Post

Anderson Silva has posted a sincere and classy statement in regards to Chris Weidman suffering a brutal leg break TKO loss at UFC 261.

In a bizarre stroke of misfortune, Chris Weidman threw an early leg kick in his recent fight with Uriah Hall. Hall checked the kick by moving his shin into it, which caused Weidman’s leg to break in two. He can be seen attempting to step back on it before falling to the floor, writhing in pain.

This is almost identical to the way in which Weidman dispatched Silva in 2013. Thus it stands to reason that ‘The Spider’ understands what Weidman is now going through better than most. He posted the following statement on Instagram:

“My deepest and most sincere sentiments champ. Have faith, I wish you a speedy recovery. In this moment I wish you and your family light, love and knowledge. To the fans of the sport, please respect this moment of this incredible warrior and let’s wish that he is 100% very recovered soon. May God bless you and your family @chrisweidman.”

Weidman was wheeled out of the arena in a stretcher. UFC president Dana White has revealed that doctors will begin surgery Weidman this morning. No fighter should have to suffer such a traumatic injury and this may well be the final straw for Weidman, who had already stated that he wished to retire in 4 fights time.