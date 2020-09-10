Obtaining the record for the quickest turnaround in UFC history, Khamzat Chimaev scored two finishes in just 10 days. To make things sweeter, both fights were on Fight Island. He destroyed his adversaries, finishing both of them. Furthermore, he took zero damage. The results were Khabib-esque. Khamzat can fight as often as he wants inside of the UFC octagon. After all, UFC President Dana White has given him the green light to so do. Now, like Conor McGregor, Chimaev is hoping to fight either Nick or Nate Diaz. Even though he scheduled to face Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11.

Possible Nick Diaz Return

It’s been over five years since Diaz has competed. But, that hasn’t stopped the UFC roster from calling him out and welcoming him back to the organization. Even though Khamzat is preparing for Gerald, he is already looking ahead of the matchup. Which, isn’t such a shock due to his “anywhere, anytime” mentality.

Khamzat Calls Out Hopeful Next Opponent Including Nick Diaz

Khamzat tweeted that he would like to face Nick Diaz after his scheduled bout at UFC Vegas 11. However, Nick wasn’t the only target on his hit list.

InshAllah if I will defeat my next opponent Dana White @danawhite please I can fight Maia , Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz back to back same night or every week . Easiest money welterweight division — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 9, 2020

“InshAllah if I will defeat my next opponent Dana White @danawhite please I can fight Maia , Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz back to back same night or every week . Easiest money welterweight division,” wrote Chimaev. Continuing the Pace UFC President Dana White has already stated that would like to see Khamzat face Demian Maia. Additionally, he would prefer that the encounter takes place on FIght Island. Maia would be a huge step up in competition for Khamzat Chimaev. Especially for his fourth UFC fight. However, both fighters are extremely aggressive and skilled on the ground. It will be fascinating to see how this bout goes if it happens. But for now, Gerald Meerschaert is next. If Chimaev wants a shot at Diaz, he’ll have to wait.