Khamzat Chimaev Spotted Training At Tiger Muay Thai, With Petr Yan, Rafael Fiziev And More

Khamzat Chimaev is in Phuket, Thailand training at Tiger Muay Thai.

Khamzat Chimaev, Petr Yan, Rafael Fiziev, Marlon Moraes, Yaroslav Amosov, and Damir Ismagulov, among other fighters, are currently training at Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand right now, according to Sayat Abdrakhmanov, an MMA manager for Ruby Sports.

Petr Yan, Rafael Fiziev, Khamzat Chimaev, Marlon Moraes, Yaroslav Amosov, Damir Ismagulov, Chingiz Allazov, Roman Kryklia and many others high level fighters are currently training @tigermuaythai — Sayat 萨亚特 (@sayatmma) January 20, 2022

Sweden to Thailand

Chimaev, who trains out of Allstars Training Center in Sweden, has decided to get some work in with one of the best gyms in the world Tiger Muay Thai.

Tiger has trained some of the very best fighters in the world, such as Valentina Shevchenko, Petr Yan, and Alexander Volkanovski- to name a few. So it could be that Chimaev is working on his striking in Thailand, or it could be the fact that it is 30 degrees in Sweden during their winter and the welterweight wanted to escape to a nice warm country.

Bellator fighter Kane Mousah posted a picture with Chimaev saying that he got some work in with him.

“Real work with the Wolf 🐺 Now I know why he’s smashing everybody. It’s a different type of pressure he’s brings.

10-0 @khamzat_chimaev 😅 Thank you for the help and work my brother,” Mousah wrote.

Chimaev’s next fight

Chimaev does not have a fight booked for 2022 yet; however, there have been rumblings that No. 2 ranked welterweight and former title challenger Gilbert Burns could be next. There have been numerous welterweights that have been calling for a fight with the new superstar, such as Belal Muhammad, Vicente Luque, Neil Magny. Even Colby Covington wanted a piece of ‘cumzat’ before getting booked for UFC 272.

Chimaev just wants to fight. He wrote on his Instagram, “Just send me bout agreement!”