Khamzat Chimaev Wants To ‘Choke Out’ Gilbert Burns In Brazil, Calls Out 4 Other UFC Fighters

Khamzat Chimaev has Gilbert Burns in his crossheirs, plus a few more names.

The rising UFC Welterweight contender has had some trouble booking a fight. Especially, after his perfect 4-0 run in the Octagon. He has had no adversity at all and has shown no sign of weakness.

UFC President Dana White has made his problems finding a foe for Chimaev known to the public. However, it looks like the promotion is honing on a top name for him to fight next.

A Fight With Burns

Earlier this month, it was reported that Burns had verbally agreed to a fight with ‘Borz’. Turns out, the fight has been in the works as well. Chimaev would preview the potential matchup on his YouTube channel.

“Everybody is talking about me, but nobody wants to fight with me because we kill everybody,” Chimaev said. “For me, it doesn’t matter. Gilbert Burns talked about Brazil. I’m more Brazilian than him because my coach is Brazilian. I’m a blue belt under Alan ‘Finfou’ (Nascimento). I know many times my coach smashed (Burns), too, on the mats.

Being without a fight since October, Chimaev is more than hungry for some competition.

“We are going to choke him out. A ‘Finfou’ blue belt against a black belt. I like this guy, actually. He’s a funny, nice guy. I want to fight with him. But in war, brother, I can’t be nice with somebody. I want to eat everybody. Take my money. Take my belt. I’m so hungry. When I talk about fighters, I’m hungry.”

The two were originally wanting to fight at UFC 273 in April, however not everything goes according to plan. It looks like we might see the matchup at UFC 274 in May, which is targeted to take place in Brazil.

“I hope I will fight in Brazil, as well. Nice country. Nice people.”

Khamzat vs. The World

‘Durinho’ isn’t the only name that’s on the mind of Chimaev. The Chechen juggernaut wants to fight absolutely everybody. The list doesn’t end at Gilbert Burns.

“People talk about a fight with Neil Magny, I don’t know why UFC didn’t make this fight,” Chimaev said. “I can smash him tomorrow. Tomorrow, tonight, I don’t know. It doesn’t matter. He’s such a skinny guy. Look at him, and look what he did against Li Jingliang, and look at what I did to him. You see the different level. He didn’t get to throw a punch. I smashed him. I played with this guy, and (Magny) had a tough fight with him, and he talk about he can win against me. No brother, I’m going to eat your legs. “I’m going to eat everything. I’m going to take his heart. Belal (Muhammad) and the karate guy, (Stephen) Thompson. He lost. He said maybe I’m going fight with (Chimaev) in the future. Brother, you showed your skills. Your level is weak. If Belal holds you down, I will put you under the cage, brother. I don’t know how these guys think they will win against me. Ten fights, 10 finishes, and I didn’t lose one second in my fights. I beat everybody. These guys don’t know I’m coming for them. The real money is here Dana White. They know that.”

Colby Covington

Khamzat Chimaev wouldn’t refrain from calling out Colby Covington either. This would show the welterweight gamer’s true level.

“Who do they have more in the top 10?” Chimaev asked. “Colby is talking. I want to fight with this guy. I want to finish him faster than Usman did. Usman finished him in what round? If he finished him in the second round, I’m going to finish him in the first minute, and then people will understand my level.”