Jack Hermansson Batters Edmen Shahbayzan – UFC Vegas 27 Results (Highlights)

Top Middleweight contenders meet in the Octagon to open the main card of UFC Vegas 27. Edmen Shahbayzan returns after his first pro loss to face Jack Hermansson.

Round 1:

Shahbayzan would start off the fight by really letting his hands go. Shahbayzan would press forward unleashing boxing bombs against Hermansson. The Norwegian, who was being lit up, would attempt a takedown on the successful striker. However, Shahbayzan shrugged it off like nothing, easily defending the takedown.

“The Golden Boy” would showcase more of his slick boxing, throwing hands with a massive work rate. Hermansson would not give up on the takedown, attempting yet another one, which was again defended by the speedy Shahbayzan. Shabayzan would circle away and use his anti-wrestler tactics, landing strikes from a distance.

Round 2:

Hermansson, having lost the previous round, would provide a sense of urgency. Hermansson would come straight out of the gate, going in for the clinch and then finally getting the takedown on his opponent. Shahbayzan would eventually get up, but Hermansson would look to lock in a standing guillotine. Close, but no cigar on the submission however.

Once out, Shahbayzan would turn the tables, looking for a guillotine of his own. Hermansson would get on top of Shahbayzan, showing dominance for the majority of the round. Shahbayzan would get a reversal on the ground, overtaking Hermansson in the last seconds, pounding him out while on top.

Round 3:

Shahbayzan could no longer defend the relentless grappling from Hermansson in the third round. “The Joker” would get another takedown on Shahbayzan early into the round. Hermansson would absolutely batter Shahbayzan’s chances of winning the fight, with brutal ground and pound strikes. This would go on minute after minute, dominance displayed in the last round of the fight. Hermansson would try his best to finish the fight but was unsuccessful in that sense. Shahbayzan survives the onslaught.

Official result: Jack Hermansson defeats Edmen Shahbayzan via unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

