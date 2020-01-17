Chase Hooper Addresses Jorge Masvidal KOing His “Father”

Chase Hooper Tricks Masvidal into Thinking Ben Askren is His Dad

The fight game is rigorous. But, it doesn’t always have to be. There is room in the world of mixed martial arts for light-heartedness as well as vicious KOs and iconic speeches. This is why it’s hilarious that 20-year-old featherweight Chase Hooper pulled off a hilarious moment with Jorge Masvidal. By now, it’s well documented that Masvidal is in possession of the UFC’s “BMF” title. Also, Jorge has become immortalized after his record-setting KO of Ben Askren. So it’s only right that Askren’s “son” got revenge on Masvidal for knocking out his “father.”

Comparisons Between Hooper and Askren

Hooper was an official media day correspondent for UFC 246. For those who aren’t aware of Hooper’s appearance, many have compared him to the likes of Ben Askren. In fact, a running joke online is that Hooper could possibly be Ben Askren’s long lost son.

Chase Hooper looks like Ben Askren’s nerdy son, I love it. #UFC245 — Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) December 15, 2019

Even Askren himself has gotten in on the fun. Given that the two share a similar haircut and mannerisms, it’s no surprise why people would think that the father/son relationship was authentic.

Great job Son https://t.co/9T8MPRGgMZ — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 15, 2019

Chase at Media Day With Masvidal

Making his way around to the stars of the event, Chase found himself near Masvidal. Ironically enough, both men compete inside of the UFC octagon. However, Jorge has no idea who Hooper was. Thinking that he was just a routine media member, Chase got Masvidal to fall right into his trap.

As seen above, Masvidal had absolutely no idea what was happening. During the short conversation, Chase asked Masvidal a very simple question.

“Why did you do that to my dad?,” said Chase in reference to Masvidal knocking out Askren.

The looks on Masvidal’s face was priceless. He immediately apologized and offered a handshake to Hooper in an effort to lighten up the tension. However, Hooper quickly told Jorge that Askren wasn’t his actual father. That is after Masvidal asked if he was.

What did we learn today? Even the “BMF” has empathy.