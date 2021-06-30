Charles Oliveira Ready For Either Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier: ‘I Would Knock Both Of Them Out’

It is no secret that lightweight champ Charles Oliveira will likely be defending his title against the winner of Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3. That said, he is prepared to knock out either man, no matter who ends up on top.

Oliveira won the vacant title against Michael Chandler, in a fight that many felt like should have been against Dustin Poirier. Instead Dustin chose to have a third bout with McGregor, with the expectation being that the winner faces the new champ next.

Speaking to media recently, Do Bronx made it clear that he does not care who ends up winning the rubber match between these two. While he knows that the Conor fight would be more money, he is confident that he would beat either man.

“I never chose opponents. I’ve always been ready to fight. They are two great names in the sport, (in the lightweight division). Everyone knows that a fight with Conor has a lot of money and one with Dustin not so much, but they are two great opponents,” Oliveira said (translated via Google). “I don’t choose fight. I’ll be ready. I believe a lot in my jiu-jitsu against either, but something tells me that if I fought with them, I would knock them both out. I’m feeling good.”

Charles Oliveira Is Down To Fight Either Man

While he does not care who he faces, a bout between Charles Oliveira and Conor McGregor would undoubtedly be a massive affair. Given that this would have the Irishman back in the win column and vying for another title, it would likely mean a big payday for the 155lb champ.

That being said, it is hard to argue that Poirier is the more deserving opponent of the two options being presented. He already had a claim for being the best lightweight in the world before Charles was the champ, and another win over McGregor would make him undeniable.

Who do you want to see Charles Oliveira defend his title against? Do you think he can beat both Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor?