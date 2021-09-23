Dana White Confirms Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier Targeted For December

There had been rumors that the UFC was targeting the highly anticipated lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier for UFC 269. These are no longer rumors, as it has been confirmed by Dana White, himself.

By all accounts, Poirier should have already fought for the title by now, given the run he has been on. Instead, he opted for a pair of fights against Conor McGregor, which allowed Oliveira to win the vacant title against Michael Chandler.

Now it seems that the consensus two best active lightweights in the world be facing off to see once and for all who is the rightful champion. According to reports, Dana White has confirmed that the UFC is trying to book the 155lb title fight for UFC 269, slated for December 11th.

Just spoke with Dana White who confirmed that Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira is indeed in the works for UFC 269 on December 11. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 23, 2021

Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier Breakdown

The fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier is one that UFC fans have been clamoring to see for a while. It has the makings to be one of the best fights of the year, and will truly decide who is taking over as the best 155lb fighter in the world in the wake of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement.

As far as the fight goes, while Charlie Olives is the champ, Dustin the sauce boss will likely be a slight betting favorite. Of course this is in large part due to the resume he has, only losing to Khabib is his last ten fights, since 2016.

This is certainly a fight that UFC fans want to see, and it will be exciting to see how it all plays out when Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier finally lock the Octagon doors behind them. If this fight does in fact take place on the last PPV of 2021, it will be an absolutely awesome way for the big fights of the year to come to an end.