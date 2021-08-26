Dustin Poirier Believes he Lives “Rent-Free” in the Head of Conor McGregor

The term “rent-free” is already popular, but it is steadily gaining traction within the MMA community. UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier believes that he lives rent-free in the head of Conor McGregor. Especially after defeating him two out of three times in their trilogy.

Trilogy and Current Feud

McGregor suffered the first knockout loss of his career at the hands of Poirier. The Irishman couldn’t deal with Poirier’s leg kicks and decayed under the “Diamond’s” pressure in the second round of their secondary fight at UFC 257.

Subsequently, Poirier accompanied his finish with another, concluding their trilogy in his favor against Conor. But this time, Poirier checked a leg kick from McGregor, the agitator that subdued Conor’s leg. Because of the damage, the fight could not progress, winning Dustin two back-to-back knockout wins over McGregor.

After the fight, McGregor unleashed hateful comments towards Poirier and his family, specifically his wife. Acting with class, Dustin was able to handle the comments maturely. However, he vowed that Conor wouldn’t get away with saying what he has said regarding his family.

Poirier Rent Free in the Head of McGregor

In a recent interview with Laura Sanko, Dustin expressed that Conor thinks about him more than he focuses on the Irishman.

Dustin Poirier thinks he’s got a home in Conor McGregor’s head. 🏡 Full story: https://t.co/WFjGVacnSl pic.twitter.com/cRZLjPm1Xf — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) August 25, 2021

“It doesn’t really bother me — I don’t really care,” said Poirier. “It’s just when I think about [it] in hindsight, like today, I was thinking about it like, ‘The guy’s probably losing his mind.’ He can’t really train. He’s got a hurt leg he’s trying to rehab. Rent-free. I’m just living rent-free [in his head].”

Poirier has made it clear that the next plans in his career are to fight for the lightweight championship. Which seemingly puts the fourth fighter with McGregor on the backburner. However, if McGregor keeps prying at Dustin, it’ll be hard to turn him down. Especially with the finances that come along with facing Conor.