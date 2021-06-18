Charles Bennett Threatens Jason Knight With ‘Full Blown Aids’ Ahead Of Inaugural Gamebred Fighting Championships Event

“Krazy Horse” himself, Charles Bennett will be fighting Jason Knight in the main event of Jorge Masvidal’s first ever Gamebred Fighting Championships event. Prior to the bout, the two had a faceoff that turned bizarre very quickly.

Bennett is known for his bizarre antics, which have been put on display during his tenure in a wide array of MMA promotions. Then again, you should expect nothing less from someone who has gone by the nicknames of either “Krazy Horse” or “Felony.”

This was seen recently, when he faced off with Knight during the weigh-ins for their GFC 1 main event bout. As you can see in the video below, the two had a ton of disrespectful things to say about each other, but the highlight certainly came when Charles said that his mom has “full blown AIDS” that she would give to Jason.

Jason Knight vs Charles Bennett Breakdown

To be perfectly clear, Jason Knight vs Charles Bennett is far from the peak of combat sports. Nevertheless, they are both veterans facing off in a new promotion, so it will be interesting to see how things look when they face each other.

For Jason, he is best known for his 4-5 run in the UFC, and his bare knuckle war with Artem Lobov. “Hick Diaz” as he is affectionately known, made his return to MMA in March, and will now be taking his gloves off again for this fight.

As for Bennett, he had an MMA career that spanned two decades before he made the jump to bare knuckle boxing, competing for the likes of Pride, King of the Cage, and more. He is 0-3 in the realm of bare knuckle, with his last bout taking place in December.

Jason Knight vs Charles Bennett takes place Friday, June 18th. You can watch the action online, through the Bare Knuckle TV website or app.