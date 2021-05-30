Jason Knight vs Charles Bennett to Headline Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Fighting Championship Event

Jorge Masvidal and his fighting spirit can be traced back to bare-knuckle fighting in his home state of Florida. Now that Masvidal has announced his bare-knuckle MMA fighting league named Gamebred Fighting Championship, Jason Knight vs. Charles Bennett will headline the inaugural event.

Masvidal became an online sensation during the height of backyard fighting on Youtube. Precisely, in the city of Miami, Florida. The likes of many from that time make their way to professional mixed martial arts. Names like Masvidal, Kimbo Slice, Alex Caceres, and Dada 5000 are to name a few.

Jason Knight vs Charles Bennett in Gamebred Fighting Championship Main Event

In April, that he would search for the best bare-knuckle fighters for a bare-knuckle MMA event that’s expected to happen in Miami. Partnering with Puerto Rican rapper Anuel, the Gamebred Fighting Championship was born.

The first event will take place on June 18th in Mississippi, according to Masvidal on social media.

“Breaking News,” wrote Masvidal. “Gamebred Fighting Championship 1 will be on Friday, June 18th in Biloxi, Mississippi. Our first ever Professional Bare Knuckle MMA event will be headlined by Jason “The Kid” Knight vs “Felony” Charles Bennett. Watch it live and exclusively on the BKTV App!”

Tale of the Tape

Both Jason Knight and Charles Bennett are familiar names to those who pay close attention to the MMA world. Knight has experience in the UFC, while Bennett has 71 professional MMA fights over 20 years.

Knight last competed for the iKon Fighting Federation. But before that, he was competing in the UFC, although he exited the promotion on a four-fight losing streak.

On the other hand, Bennett is currently on an 11 fight losing streak in his MMA career. And although Charles has 30 professional victories, he also has 41 experienced losses.

The match will be a featherweight main event bout. At the moment, it’s unknown if the promotion will create a title to commemorate the fight.