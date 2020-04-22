Chael Sonnen Realized Jon Jones Was Juicing During UFC 159 Fight

Sonnen: Jones Juicing Stood Out In The Fight

Chael Sonnen has long been open about his use of performance enhancing drugs. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, on the other hand, has constantly denied it.

Jones has failed multiple drug tests over the years, blaming it on dick pills and tainted supplements. Many in the combat sports world remain unconvinced, however, and Sonnen believes Jones was on the juice as far back as 2013.

That is when he fought Jones for the light heavyweight title in a losing effort in the UFC 159 headliner. So what made him come to this realization? For one, Sonnen was juicing as well but even then, he was no match for Jones. He would eventually lose via first-round TKO.

“What popped out in the actual fight? I remember Jon and I locked up right in the beginning and I remember it was like a Volvo and a Mack truck, and he just pushed me across the octagon and my back even hit the cage, and I remember when it hit going, I’m in a bad night right now,” Sonnen told Submission Radio. “I mean, I had a higher juice concentrate than Tropicana for that fight, and he still pushed me around. So, I remember when he pushed me around, I go, I know your secret, Jon. “And it was about a year later where he failed more drug tests than I did – which actually disappoints me. I had the record, Jon had to take everything from me, including that. But I do remember when we locked up the first time, I knew what I was doing, and I’m the one getting shoved around. I also know what he was doing.”

Although Jones still had picograms of a banned substance in his body as recently as UFC 235 in March last year, he has not major problems with a drug test ever since returning to action in December 2018.

However, given his average performances since, many believe there’s a correlation there.