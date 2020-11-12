Some people though that with his recent impressive win over Thiago Santos, Glover Teixeira would get a shot at the light heavyweight title. Chael Sonnen thinks those people are actually quite stupid.

Fans were somewhat baffled at the notion that light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz would make his first title defense against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Nevertheless this is what Dana White said was the plan, despite Teixeira vs Santos happening just a few days later. Then, once Glover got the surprising upset, by submitting Thiago after getting dropped twice, Dana admitted that he was reconsidering whether or not Jan would face Adesanya.

Chael Sonnen Is Not Convinced

Although Dana White may have said he was reconsidering this, Chael Sonnen is not convinced. Taking to his YouTube, he roasted the fans who believe that the UFC is not going to book Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya. In his mind, Glover may be a good fighter, but the business that the fight could bring, both short and long term, is too good for the UFC to pass up.

“First off dumb-dumbs,” Sonnen began. “Adesanya vs Blachowicz is something called signed, you idiots. Secondly the long-term play is to get Adesanya and Jones together, which is the biggest fight the industry can make you idiots. And third, your one and only argument…and I’m team Glover, I train with Glover, I love Glover… Here was the argument: ‘Glover deserves it more than Adesanya.’ That was the number one response by anyone who is team Glover. “Do you realize what you’re saying you idiots?” he continued. “You’re saying a guy on a very impressive five-fight win streak, three of those five he was underdog going in which made it more impressive, is more deserving than the sitting, reigning, undefeated champion of the world who’s taking the risk and moving up, you idiots.”

Now it should be noted that technically speaking, Sonnen is incorrect in his statement that the fight is signed. In fact, there has even been some struggles in finding a date that works for all parties. However he still feels that the idea of Glover being a good guy, and winning the fights be needs to win is not enough to get him the title shot at this point in time.

Chael Sonnen concluded his video by saying that Glover Teixeira just needs to buy himself time for things to sort out at the top of the division, and in large part this is true. That being said, it will be interesting to see the direction chooses to go. If the destination is for Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya to fight, then there is no real need for a fight in the middle.