Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone Believes Diego Sanchez was Cut for “P*ssing the Wrong People Off”

Despite Diego Sanchez being cut from the UFC, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will remain on the fight card that their fight was scheduled to take place. In place of Diego, Cowboy will take on Alex Morono on short notice, keeping Cerrone’s placement on the card intact. But before fighting Morono, Cerrone spoke to the media to address the story of Sanchez being cut by the promotion.

MiddleEasy was the first to report that Diego Sanchez was cut by the UFC, despite being in camp for the fight against Cerrone. Sanchez was cut primarily due to his loyalty and allegiance to Joshua Fabia, who leads with controversial methods.

Cerrone vs. Morono Announced

Initially, the fight was scheduled to be Diego’s retirement fight. UFC legend Chanel Sonnen suggested that the war should serve as a double retirement fight for both legends. However, Cerrone will more than likely choose to continue his fight career. At least according to Cerrone himself.

Cerrone on Sanchez Being Cut

Speaking to the media ahead of UFC Vegas 26, Cerrone voiced his opinion concerning the release of Sanchez and his head coach Joshua Fabia.

“I’ve never seen someone get thrown off cause they’re crazy,” Cerrone said. “It’s a first for me. But short notice is short notice. Usually, I’m the guy filling in, but not the other way around,” he continued. “You’ve seen people get chopped, so apparently he (Diego) pissed the wrong people off, and it just so happened right before the fight. I don’t really have anything to say. I was looking forward to the fight. I’m going back to 55, so taking this fight, I was like man, now I’m going to take a short-notice fight against a 70-pounder. I was only doing it for the UFC, they asked me, Diego begged for the fight, wanted it and I said cool, I wanted to go to 155. So here we are at 170 again and as soon as this fight’s over, I’ll be hollering for 55. Excited to go get paid on Saturday.” “Diego, it’s hard to be mad at him now, because I don’t know if it’s him guiding the horse. I can’t really be mad at the kid, or the old man I should say. Really it’s his cult leader and lover that’s took over his life, and I feel bad for you, Diego. “I never, ever have,” Cerrone added about his personal interactions with Fabia. “I do know the guy that whipped his ass at the bar, I used to train with the guy, and that kid was talking about his death punch and how he was going to kill the dude, and my buddy dog walked his motherf*cking a** all over the bar. So the death punch did not work. It was unsuccessful.”

Fighters Against Fabia

As time continues to pass, more and more members of the MMA community continue to speak out against Fabia. Ex-Fighters such as Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping have voiced their thoughts on the cult-like control that Fabia has over Diego.

As we continue to gather more information, we’ll be sure to report our findings on Fabia’s continued toxic behaviors. Until then, we’ll continue to report any results of Fabia’s motives.