Chael Sonnen is calling for a double retirement fight between Diego Sanchez and “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone. Lately, Chael has become extremely vocal in regards to speaking on future matchmaking. However, he did give credit to an outside source, stating that the original idea came from somebody else.

Sonnen on Sanchez vs Cerrone

Sonnen took to social media to bestow his shared viewpoint on the fight to his fans. After both Sanchez and Cerrone’s last performances inside of the octagon, Chael as well as many fans around the world believe both men should retire.

“Somebody texted me (an) interesting idea,” wrote Chael on Twitter. “Donald Cerrone/Diego Sanchez match. Loser retires. Winner retires.”

Diego Sanchez Last Fight

While Sanchez remains optimistic about his last performance against Jake Matthews, the fight was rather lopsided. Matthews was easily ahead on the scorecards, winning 30-26 on all scorecards. After, Diego revealed a pre-existing torn labrum injury as a possible factor in the loss is conceivable. However, the consensus is hopeful that Sanchez retires before he is badly hurt in the cage.

The Decline of Donald Cerrone

For Cerrone, he believes that he still has a lot in the gas tank. However, fans have detected a steady decline in his last performances, notably against Conor McGregor. Cerrone’s last win came early in 2019. Since then, he’s lost to Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, and Anthony Pettis.

During his last outing, Cerrone fought Niko Price to a majority draw. Throughout the match, fans noted that Donald looked like a shell of himself, and should consider retirement.

Dana White on Potential Retirements

Usually, Dana White is never vocal about telling a fighter to hang up the gloves. However, in the case of Cerrone and Sanchez, White has admitted that he is unsure of both fighter’s futures. Perhaps giving both men one more time to throw down would be the perfect sendoff. Especially due to their fighting styles.