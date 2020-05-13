Donald Cerrone “Had a Blast” at UFC 249 Despite Loss, Will Continue Fighting

Donald Cerrone Will Continue to Fight, Despite Losing Streak and Retirement Suggestions From Fans

Many people wondered what would be next for Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone after his quick loss suffered by the hands of Conor McGregor at UFC 246. However, Cerrone made it clear that he would continue fighting. Recently, Cerrone graced the cage once more at UFC 249. Unfortunately, he suffered a loss once again but this time from Anthony Pettis. The loss marked as Cerrone’s 4th in a row and now fans are wondering if Cowboy should retire. But, Cerrone has made it clear that he will keep on fighting.

Anthony Pettis was able to defeat Donald Cerrone via unanimous decision (Scores: 29-28, 29-28, 29-28). Honestly, Cerrone had a solid performance throughout the duration of the fight. Although the scorecards show otherwise, Donald put on a performance worth being proud of, apart from the loss.

Cerrone Says He Will Continue Fighting

Of course, as soon as the defeat occurred, fans took to socials to ponder Cerrone’s retirement. But, Donald responded to the retirement thoughts via Instagram by saying that he will continue to fight.

“I came to throw down and do what I love!” I had a blast and I’m not going anywhere. See y’all again soon,” wrote Cerrone on Instagram.

Making Formidable Matchups

Prior to the fight, Cerrone lost to Conor McGregor in 40 seconds at UFC 246. He was completely outclassed and fans began to wonder if Cowboy should continue fighting.

At the age of 37, Donald has the most fights in the history of the company with 34. Furthermore, he has the most finishes as well as overall victories. With an exciting fighting style, fans will always be invested in watching Cerrone fight.

Also, Donald’s “anywhere, anytime” attitude could see him back inside of the octagon faster than everyone presumes. After all, Cerrone has already fought twice in the year 2020, and we’re only 5 months in.

Who do fans want to see Cerrone fight next? Should it be a top contender? Or, should they dial back the competition in his latter stages?