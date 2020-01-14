Donald Cerrone Plans To ‘Test’ Conor McGregor’s Standup

Cerrone Plans On Standing With McGregor

Don’t expect Donald Cerrone to utilize his ground game against Conor McGregor.

Cerrone faces McGregor in a welterweight contest in the UFC 246 headliner on Saturday. With “Cowboy” going up against arguably the best striker in the sport, most agree that his path to victory would be outside the standup — even if Cerrone is adept in striking himself. McGregor even challenged Cerrone not to shoot on him.

But Cerrone doesn’t plan on taking McGregor down. Instead, he wants to test his standup against the Irishman, even if he acknowledges it wouldn’t be well-advised.

“You know, I probably should, but I don’t think I will,” Cerrone told ESPN on whether he’d take McGregor down. “I like to fight too, I like to get in there and throw down. Everyone says his standup is amazing, so why not go and test it? “Everyone says, ‘you want to just stand there and you’re going to get knocked out, that’s a stupid game, that’s a stupid decision.’ But it’s my decision, it’s my stupidity. Who the fuck are you to tell me what I can do?”

Ultimately, Cerrone will decide things when the cage closes and he is set to lock horns with McGregor.

“I know who I am. I look in the mirror and I know exactly who I am, so I get to go and make the decision I want. Why wouldn’t I want to stand with one of the best? Why not? Can I take the punch? That’s the question I wanna know. Can he take my f—ing kicks is the question I wanna know.”

Combat sports fans will get to know just that in a few days.