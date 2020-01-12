Conor McGregor Challenges Donald Cerrone Not To Take Him Down

McGregor’s Stipulation For ‘Cowboy’

Conor McGregor returns to action in less than a week when he faces Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight contest in the main event of UFC 246 on January 18.

Compared to his last fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor can expect to meet his opponent in the center of the Octagon in a striking contest. However, that is not to say that Cerrone will only keep it standing.

After all, “Cowboy” is highly adept in many areas including wrestling and jiu-jitsu. Many feel he has more paths to victory than McGregor and Cerrone, himself, believes he’s the better martial artist.

However, McGregor only seems to want a standing contest and has seemingly dared Cerrone not to shoot in on him in a recent Instagram post.

“First one to shoot’s a cowbitch 🤠”

Of course, it’s highly unlikely that Cerrone listens to the Irishman who is very likely just joking. However, many do believe that Cerrone’s best path to victory would be timing the takedown and submitting McGregor on the ground.

With UFC 246 taking place in Las Vegas less than a week away, it’ll only be a matter of time until we see what Cerrone plans on doing.