Henry Cejudo continues to collect the accolades.

Cejudo is currently retired from mixed martial arts following his shock retirement after his successful bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 back in May.

Many initially speculated it was a negotiation tactic, but in the end, it turned out to be legitimate with the former flyweight and bantamweight champion wanting to retire while he was on top.

Having regularly boasted about being a two-division champion, Olympic gold medallist and always looking to get as many accolades as possible, “Triple C” acquired another yet one in the form of ESPN MMA’s most shocking midyear moment in mixed martial arts.

And he made sure to boast about it, especially as he won the award without being an active fighter.

“Even when I’m not fighting I’m wining [sic] awards! #bendtheknee”

The award was technically for something he did while he was a fighter, but that won’t matter for Cejudo.

Is Cejudo Retired For Good?

As for whether he is permanently retired is another question.

Cejudo has stated in recent weeks that he would only come out of retirement for mixed martial arts if it meant he could challenge featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a bid to become the promotion’s first three-division champion.

Most recently, he has been angling for a boxing match with Ryan Garcia. We’ll just have to wait and see.