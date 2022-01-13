Henry Cejudo ‘More Than Satisfied With Career’, But Still Chases Check Against Alex Volkanovski

It looks like we’re going to have to wait a bit longer to see Henry Cejudo fight again.

Potential Return

That’s to say, IF he comes back. The former two-division UFC Champion hasn’t fought since he beat the brakes off of Dominick Cruz. Cejudo would call it quits afterwards, retiring from MMA.

While he hung up the gloves, it wouldn’t take long for Cejudo to tease his return. He has been doing this ever since he retired; trying to get a fight with UFC Featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski. This way, ‘Triple C’ could get his third world title in the promotion.

The chance to challenge Volkanovski would come last week, after Max Holloway pulled out of their trilogy fight. Unfortunately for Cejudo, the opportunity would never come. Instead, the title shot was given to his teammate, ‘The Korean Zombie’.

Cejudo Is Satisfied With His Career

Cejudo would reflect on being passed up on the title shot and if he’ll return at all, on ‘Weighing In‘.

“As soon as I start see some zeros behind that check,” Cejudo said what it would take him to come back. “In reality, this is the thing, guys. I’m happy with my career. “If I ever come back or don’t come back, like I’m more than satisfied because I’ve done something… Anyways, I’m satisfied with my career. I think, I think the money has got to be worth my legacy now.”

Still Interested In Fighting Volkanovski

While ‘The Messenger’ makes it known he’s okay with where he stands, he can’t help but feel there’s something missing. It’s an itch for another enticing fight. That would be against Alexander Volkanovski.

“At the same time I do like that Volkanovski fight.” Cejudo added. “Cause he’s short, bro. He’s short and my speeds going to be a huge problem for him. My distance game, my wrestling… I bet my money on my wrestling, man.”

Why Volkanovski Didn’t Want To Fight Him

Despite his campaign to fight ‘The Great’, Volkanovski would ignore it. He decided to fight ‘The Korean Zombie’ instead. Cejudo believes the champ overlooked him.

“I think Volkanovski just sees me as a small dude and he’s right. But just the level of competitor that I am, I wish he sees that a little bit more. Cause then he would probably accept my challenge.”

More Money

His dreams aren’t just to become ‘C4’. He wants a bigger paycheck, if he were to come back.

“I’m after that paycheck… I want the cheddar. I want a piece of the pie.”