Alexander Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie To Headline UFC 273, Sterling vs. Yan Co-Headlines

Alexander Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie is a done deal.

That’s according to veteran MMA reporter Ariel Helwani who reported Tuesday that the featherweight title fight was now set to headline the UFC 273 pay-per-view event on April 9.

The co-main event will be the bantamweight title unification clash between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan as expected.

The news follows the earlier revelation on Tuesday that a grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington would headline the UFC 272 pay-per-view event taking place March 5.

“Alex Volkanovski vs. Chang Sung Jung for the 145 title is a done deal for UFC 273 on April 9. Co-main is Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan for the 135 title. Location TBD. Likely not Brooklyn. New headliner for UFC 272 is Jorge Masvidal x Colby Covington. Verbal, not signed.”

Alexander Volkanovski To Face New Foe

Volkanovski was originally expected to face Max Holloway a third time in the UFC 272 headliner.

However, Holloway would aggravate an old injury soon after which resulted in his withdrawal. Many fighters put their name in the hat to step in and fight Volkanovski soon after.

However, “The Great” earmarked Korean Zombie who was more than willing to get his second crack at featherweight gold.

The UFC seemingly liked the matchup as well as Volkanovski will now get a fresh opponent after having avoided facing Holloway in three of his last four outings.

Volkanovski last competed in September when he outpointed Brian Ortega for his second title defense. Korean Zombie, meanwhile, returned to the win column by outpointing Dan Ige in June.