Henry Cejudo Vows To Put Alexander Volkanovski ‘To Sleep Faster Than Joe Biden’

Henry Cejudo’s call-outs of Alexander Volkanovski won’t be looking to end anytime soon.

The former two-division UFC Champion has been trying to get a fight with Volkanovski for quite some time now. Even as he disappeared into retirement, Cejudo wouldn’t refrain from calling his shots at the the featherweight king.

After a 2021 spent on the sidelines, Cejudo is gearing up for a return this year. That return may come soon rather than later, if the UFC grants a certain golden opportunity.

This opportunity would come at the expense of an injured Max Holloway. He would pull out of his trilogy fight with Alexander Volkanovski, one day after it was announced. Since then, there have been a lot of fighters campaigning for a fight with the champ. However, none of them have quite the resume as ‘Triple C’.

‘Stop Denying Me’

Despite his past accomplishments, it looks like the UFC is heading in the direction of booking ‘The Korean Zombie’ vs. Volkanovski. As expected, Cejudo wouldn’t be too happy about this.

“@danawhite Stop denying me from making more history!” Cejudo wrote on Instagram. “I will put your boy Down-under.”

Chan Sung Jung is the frontrunner to get the chance next. Cejudo feels as though he may be passed up in this title opportunity. With this, his return will be a little while longer. So, naturally Cejudo is doing every thing he can to get the Volkanovski fight. The more noise, the better.

Cejudo Continues Campaign

If you thought one Instagram message this would be all from ‘the king of cringe’, you’d be dead wrong. Cejudo had plenty more to say.

“Hey @espnmma why don’t you guys start a poll to see who the people want to see Alexander the average next.” “Hey @danawhite Pay me to fight Alex and I’ll beat up Jake Paul for free. “Hey @danawhite give me a shot at Alex. I would never cancel. I’m Mexican and we don’t believe in pulling out of anything.”

One More For Good Measure

Cejudo wouldn’t stop there. He would throw a political curveball to the end this round of campaigning. We’ll see if these comments pay off, should the potential booking come into play for Henry Cejudo.

“@danawhite we need a UFC Champ from the USA! I’m your best Chance. I’ll put Alex to sleep Faster than Joe Biden.”

