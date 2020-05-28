(Video) Henry Cejudo, Other MMA Stars Join Mike Tyson In AEW Brawl

Cejudo Bracing For Wrestling Career?

Could Henry Cejudo be making the transition to the pro wrestling world?

After confirming his retirement from mixed martial arts earlier this week, the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion appeared on All Elite Wrestling’s “Dynamite” show on Wednesday as part of boxing legend Mike Tyson’s crew for a storyline.

Accompanying “Iron Mike” along with with fellow former UFC champions Vitor Belfort and Rashad Evans, things turned ugly as they usually do in pro wrestling as Tyson’s confrontation with wrestling legend Chris Jericho resulted in an all-out brawl.

You can watch the segment below:

Iron Mike Tyson is in the building!! pic.twitter.com/M926saW4nG — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 28, 2020

It's never a good idea to threaten Mike Tyson 😯 pic.twitter.com/oXwrxxQdfx — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 28, 2020

It’s not the first time UFC fighters have made appearances in the pro wrestling world.

Ronda Rousey was notable for her appearances in the WWE back in 2015 while Colby Covington was also involved in a storyline with TNA in 2017 along with American Top Team owner Dan Lambert. Whether this is just a one-off or eventually leads into a full-time career for Cejudo remains to be seen.

“Triple C” announced that he would be retiring following his second-round TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 earlier this month. It ended one of the top combat sports careers as Cejudo’s MMA journey ended with wins over Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw, Marlon Moraes and Cruz.