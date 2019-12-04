CB Dollaway Exits UFC, Meets Jiri Prochazka In A Title Bout

CB Dollaway Leaves UFC, Fights Jiri Prochazka For Rizin Light Heavyweight Belt

CB Dollaway was tested positive for anastrozole, a growth hormone, and clomiphene. USADA slapped him with a two-year suspension retroactive from December 13, 2018. Dollaway was eligible to fight in 2020, but the UFC veteran leaves the promotion, and he’ll participate at Bellator-Rizin New Year’s eve event.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5pHqKtBddZ/

He will square off against Czech fighter Jiri Prochazka in a RIZIN Light Heavyweight title bout, which is scheduled for November 31, 2019.

CB Dollaway (17-9 MMA) is a TUF 7 finalist. He defeated Jay Silva, Joe Doerksen, Goran Reljic, Francis Carmont, Ed Herman, Hector Lombard (disqualification due to illegal blows and striking after the bell) and other dangerous Octagon warriors.

Jiri Prochazka (25-3 MMA) is a real wrecking machine. He suffered his last loss against Muhammad “King Mo” Lawal on December 31, 2015. Since then, “Denisa” won nine bouts in a row, turning the lights out on Kazuyuki Fujita, Bruno Henrique Cappelozza, and Fabio Maldonado. Jiri is a fantastic striker, also known for his head kick KO of Mirko Cro Cop’s huge friend Satoshi Ishii.

Rizin 20 brings two more strap bouts. Kai Asakura, who dethroned Kyoji Horiguchi, puts his belt on stake against Manel Kape in a bantamweight match, while Ayaka Hamasaki meets Seo Hee Ham in an atomweight title fight.

What do you think, will CB Dollaway dethrone Jiri Prochazka?