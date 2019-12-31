HIGHLIGHTS: Jiri Prochazka Flattens CB Dollaway At Rizin 20

CB Dollaway Loses Title Fight To Jiri Prochazka At Rizin 20

CB Dollaway tried to cheat the system by moving to Rizin to compete for the Light Heavyweight strap. However, that backfired when he got smashed by Jiri Prochazka in the first round.

Dollaway was trying to get around a USADA suspension when he chose to compete in Rizin. Moreover, he was rewarded for this when he was granted a light heavyweight title shot against Prochazka in his debut. However, this would backfire, as it would only take 65 seconds to crush the former UFC fighter.

Check out these highlights, courtesy of MMAJunkie’s Instagram:

That was quite the beautiful one punch knockout. Prochazka literally bounced Dollaway off the canvas with the punch. Just like that, he defended his belt, and forced CB to deal with the consequences of trying to skip out on a suspension.

With this win, Jiri Prochazka improves to 23-6, winning 10 straight. In addition to that, it was his second defense of the title, which he won from King Mo in April. With wins like this, he is quickly establishing himself as one of the best light heavyweights in the world, regardless of the organization.

CB Dollaway may not have been the biggest or the best fighter that Jiri Prochazka has faced. Nevertheless, to dispatch of him in this way was ultra impressive all the same. To take care of someone of a lower skill than you is one thing, but if you blow them out of the water completely, then it still shows your ability.