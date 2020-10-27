Following his loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC 254, Jared Cannonier reported on his Instagram account that his left arm was broken right after Whittaker’s first head kick.

“That didn’t go exactly how I wanted but My spirits remain high and I’m happy with how I fought all things considered. The very first kick he threw broke or fractured my left ulna 🦴 I couldn’t find my grove and adjust quickly to get the W so I’ll take my L with pride. @robwhittakermma certainly lived up to my expectations before and after the fight. Congrats mate. Enjoy Xmas and the new 👶🏽. It was a hell of an experience to be here. Can’t wait to go again.”

Cannonier (13-5) had won his first 4 fights in the middleweight division. His latest outing was against Jack Hermansson. Cannonier defeated Hermansson by TKO in the second round. Before this fight, he was seemingly on a fast track to a UFC title shot. The current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya called him out after his victory at UFC 253 and said that he would give him a title shot if he beats Robert Whittaker.

But this is probably not the last we’ve seen of Cannonier. His broken arm may sideline him for a few months but the “Killa Gorilla” will surely be a fighter to reckon with in the middleweight division for years to come.