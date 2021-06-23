Michael Bisping’s Son Callum Interested in Professional MMA Fight Career

UFC Hall of Fame member Michael Bisping has revealed that his son Callum would love to fight in mixed martial arts. Callum is currently a member of the San Francisco State wrestling team and has Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu experience.

Suppose Callum can fight in the same capacity as his father. In that case, the Hall of Fame is guaranteed, especially if Callum can avoid the roadblocks that “The Count” had to face early in his career before becoming a UFC champion.

The idea of his son fighting professionally was always a possibility in the back of Bisping’s head. However, the idea became more of a reality once Callum told his father that he was interested in being trained by his dad to fight professionally.

Michael Bisping Says Son Callum Wants to Fight MMA

Mike told the story of the interaction between himself and his son on his “Believe You Me” podcast. Speaking with Ariel Helwani and friends, Mike explained how Callum cornering a friend for an MMA fight sparked the idea of getting into the ring himself.

“Saturday, he calls me up because he (Callum) is getting more and more involved (in the sport.) He trains at Team Alpha Male and he won a couple of jiu-jitsu tournaments recently. Obviously, he’s a good wrestler. He said ‘I cornered my buddy in an MMA match on Saturday night. And, I know I can beat that guy. So Dad, will you train me for a fight?”

Destined for Greatness

Callum seems to be on the right path to MMA prominence. Luckily, that path was paved, stemming from his father’s greatness. Plus, as a Two-time California state qualifier, CIF Champ, and Greco State Champion, Callum is much more accomplished as a grappler than his father.

Under the guidance of Team Alpha Male, perhaps the younger Bisping could blossom into one of the future bright stars of the sport.