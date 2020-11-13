UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns (19-3) is currently without a fight. Burns was removed from his UFC 251 title fight against Kamaru Usman due to a positive Covid-19 test. The Brazilian has since been training and waiting for his next title shot as he feels he fully deserves it.

But the wait appears to be getting longer as each week passes. The fight was scheduled for UFC 256, but the UFC decided to make it happen in early 2021. As he awaits another chance at the title, Burns plans to stay active. He stated on his Twitter account that he’d like to have a grappling match on Chael Sonnen’s Submission Underground. He called out Nate Diaz for a $200,000 match, which would mean that the winner leaves with $400,000.

“So as my title fight is not scheduled yet, Let’s grapple! Let’s see who is the real gangster @NateDiaz209 so I put $200,000 you put $200,000 winner takes all at @ChaelSonnen @UFCFightPass what you say?”

Burns is a black belt and former Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion. He won the world championship back in 2011 and the world no-gi championship in 2010 and 2013. More recently, he earned the bronze medal at ADCC in 2015. His accomplishments speak for themselves but his skills seem to have translated very well to MMA. Burns is recognized as one of the best grapplers in the UFC, he also has four submission wins in the UFC.

Diaz (20-12) is also a very good grappler himself although less experienced than his counterpart. He’s a black belt under Cesar Gracie and has 6 submission wins in the UFC.

A grappling match between these two men would obviously be to the advantage of Burns but it would certainly bring a lot of MMA fans to the BJJ world. However, as of this writing, Nate Diaz has yet to respond to Burns’ proposal.