Gilbert Burns Suggests Khamzat Chimaev’s Hype Will Be Over Soon, Chimaev Responds

The war of words continues between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.

A Battle Is Brewing

A potential fight between the two welterweight contenders is still yet to be booked. Both Burns and Chimaev are campaigning for a fight at UFC 273 on April 9th, but something is holding up the matchup from being made official.

Whatever the case may be, ‘Durinho’ is ready for the fight anytime and anywhere. Burns is ready for a collision with Chimaev.

“I’m ready!” Burns wrote on Twitter. “Make sure you get your visa ready! The hype will be over soon!”

Burns is coming off a dominant decision win over Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. With his only loss at welterweight coming to the champ Kamaru Usman, he is confident enough to take on a very hyped contender in ‘Borz’.

Chimaev, the occasional trashtalker, wouldn’t let Burns’ callout slide without a response. The Chechen superstar would have a few words for Burns before their eventual fight.

“I am gonna fix a visa with my fists in your face! 1 round finish!” Chimaev tweeted back.

Chimaev may not be a fortune-teller, but he back up his talk when he enters the Octagon.

The undefeated fighter has stayed true to his word so far in his perfect undefeated career. He has vowed to smash everyone he comes across and so far, that proves to be legit. Chimaev has scored four lopsided wins in the UFC and looks to get another one.

We’ll see if a round 1 finish comes for Chimaev, should he square off with Burns in Jacksonville, Florida in April.