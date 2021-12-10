(Video) Brazilian MMA Fighter Knocks Opponent Out Of The Cage With Flying Knee

MMA is always producing crazy moments and the regional scene is no different.

A Highlight Like No Other

At the recent Home Fight Championship 3 event in Santa Luzia, Brazil, Romero dos Reis took on Diogo Galo in a flyweight bout in the co-headliner.

It was notably a rematch after dos Reis TKO’d Galo with a flying knee at their Pitbull Fight 55 meeting in October last year.

Remarkably, it was almost the same result as dos Reis connected with another flying knee. This time, however, it sent Galo flying out of the cage.

You can watch the moment below:

Yesterday at Home Fight Championship 3 in Santa Luzia (Brazil) Romero Reis flying knees Diogo Galo out of the damn cage pic.twitter.com/8kkkr4BqH4 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 5, 2021

Bizarre MMA Finish Declared A No Contest

It’s certainly something you don’t see often.

Flying knee knockouts are rare enough — which is why Jorge Masvidal’s knockout of Ben Askren is even more iconic — but knocking a fighter out of a cage with one is even more so.

Although it appeared that dos Reis was awarded the win, it was later revealed that the fight was declared a no contest. Fortunately, Galo seems to be okay as well.

“*Last and Official Update from Brazil: Combate reported that the fight was declared a No Contest, not a win for Romero (I said that, because the broadcast said that Romero was celebrating his win after all). He was transported to a hospital, is fine, and recovering in a hotel.”

