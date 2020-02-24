Eddie Bravo Believes Tony Ferguson is Well Prepared for Khabib

Eddie Bravo Belives in Tony Fergusons Preparation for Khabib

One of the most anticipated bouts in MMA history is the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. Furthermore, there has never been a fight that has attempted to be booked as many times as theirs. With so many failed matchmaking attempts due to injuries and other circumstances, both men know each other’s tendencies. So, at this time, Ferguson is going into the bout well prepared for Khabib. And, his BJJ coach Eddie Bravo gave an update about the preparations heading into the fight.

Eddie Talks About Tony’s Training

Bravo recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s popular Fight Companion web show via Youtube. As a regular on the program, Eddie is used to giving his MMA takes. However, this time, Rogan asked Eddie if he was involved with Tony Ferguson’s training camp for Khaibib. Bravo replied that he was and began to explain their training.

“Even during the RDA fight, we were still preparing for Khabib,” said Bravo. “We were preparing for the worst-case scenario and Khabib is the worst-case scenario. He’s probably the best ground and pound wrestler ever. This is the toughest challenge ever in MMA for 10th Planet, that’s for sure,” said Bravo.

Bravo Explains What Separates Ferguson From Khabib’s Other Opponents

After that, Bravo begins to explain different ways to get Ferguson prepared. He listed several different strategies, including pulling Tony into different scenarios that he’s never witnessed before inside of the octagon.

“The thing with Khabib is that he’s undefeated, no doubt one of the best fighters probably of all time. But you gotta remember this too, there are a couple of Khabib fights where you don’t see the classic Khabib. And Tony has wrestled his whole life. There’s a light-year difference between Conor’s wrestling and Tony’s wrestling. Tony will throw D’arce’s standing and from all different angles. So Khabib has to worry about that. I’m only going to give away stuff that can be watched,” finished Eddie.

For as much as Tony Ferguson seems to be prepared for Khabib, expect Nurmagomedov to be just as ready. The pair face off at UFC 249 and will serve as the main event on April 18th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.