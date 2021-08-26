Ben Askren: If Jake Paul Beats Tyron Woodley I’ll ‘Feel Much Better About What Happened To Me’

Ben Askren is close friends with former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley. However he says that Tyron losing to Jake Paul this weekend would make him feel better about his loss to the YouTuber.

Askren had a rough run in the UFC before announcing his retirement from MMA. However few expected the Olympic wrestler to return in boxing, where he would be viciously knocked out by the younger Paul brother.

Speaking with TMZ, Ben broke down what he expects to happen when Jake fights his teammate and friend, Woodley. While he does not expect it to happen, he says Jake beating Tyron would make his own loss to the influencer not look so bad.

“I’m still not under the conclusion that (Jake) is a good boxer. He hit me one time really good, but it wasn’t like he beat me soundly over six rounds. He does hit hard, I guess we’ll give him credit for that,” Askren said. “If he’s able to beat Tyron, I will probably feel much better about what happened to me, because I’ll think damn, Tyron’s really good. I think that’s probably unlikely, but in that case, that’s probably what I’d think.”

Ben Askren’s Message For Tyron Woodley

As much as Ben Askren knows his stock would go up with Tyron Woodley losing to Jake Paul, Tyron is still his friend. So it goes without saying that he is hoping for a win out of the former champ.

When asked if he had a message for T-Wood, before he steps into the ring on Sunday night, Ben did have something to say. Although it was short, simple, and right to the point.

“Kick his ass,” Askren said.

It is safe to say that Ben Askren was not a part of Tyron Woodley’s camp, like T-Wood was for Ben when he fought Jake Paul. That said, Ben will certainly be watching his teammate when he laces up the gloves.