Bellator Europe 9 MMA Event is happening now Saturday (10/03/20) from Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. The Undercard begins at 1:15 p.m. ET (10:15 a.m. PT).

In the main headliner, James Gallagher meets Cal Ellenor at bantamweight. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Charlie Ward takes on Andy Manzolo (23-8 MMA, 0-1 BMMA).

Check below official Bellator Europe 9 results:

Main Card (Online, 5 p.m. ET)

James Gallagher vs. Cal Ellenor

Andy Manzolo vs. Charlie Ward

Kiefer Crosbie vs. Charlie Leary

Preliminary Card

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Katharina Lehner

Chris Bungard vs. Aymard Guih

Acoidan Duque vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr.

Gokhan Saricam def. Joffie Houlton via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 2:52

Andrew Fisher def. Ashleigh Grimshaw via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kane Mousah def. Alessandro Botti via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Asael Adjoudj def. Nathan Jessimer via TKO (elbows) – Round 2, 2:58

Marek Jakimowicz def. Curtis Dodge via TKO (elbows) – Round 1, 4:45