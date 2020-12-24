Bec Rawlings ‘Would Love’ To Fight ‘Naive’ Paige VanZant In BKFC

Some people are unsure of how Paige VanZant will do when she makes her bare-knuckle debut. Former opponent of hers and BKFC vet, Bec Rawlings seems to think that this was not a decision that Paige thought out very well.

Rawlings and PVZ fought in the UFC back in 2016. This would be the beginning of a losing streak that would lead to Bec’s release from the UFC, and eventual signing with Bare Knuckle FC. She went 3-0 with the promotion, winning their title, before going back to MMA competition and signing with Bellator.

Bec Rawlings Doubtful Of Paige VanZant’s Chances

It was recently revealed that Paige VanZant parted ways with the UFC, signing with BKFC. This is not something that Bec Rawlings would have suggested for her. Speaking in a recent interview, Rowdy Bec explained that she thinks that PVZ did not fully think through this decision, and is going to realize quickly that things do not favor her without gloves.

“I was and then I wasn’t [surprised she signed with the BKFC] because they probably just threw a ridiculous amount of money at her and she’s just seeing dollar signs,” Rawlings said. “She’s very naive and thinking it’s just two weapons and I don’t think she realizes the skill set it takes, especially in bare-knuckle boxing to not take damage. “She hasn’t been the greatest with not taking damage. She’s known for being tough and that’s cause she takes a beating. I just don’t think she’s thought it through. I think after her first fight, whoever that is, I think she’ll probably realize that bare-knuckle boxing isn’t the sport for her.”

Rematch In BKFC?

Although Bec Rawlings is no longer doing bare-knuckle, she still is interested in getting a rematch with PVZ. She said that she would love to have a crossover event between Bellator and BKFC. Here she could prove to Paige that bare-knuckle is not the place for her.

“With Bare-Knuckle signing Paige it’s definitely garnered a lot of interest in people wondering if I’m going to fight her,” Rawlings said. “I would love that fight. I’m sure we could probably try to work something out with Bellator and Bare Knuckle, doing a cross promotion thing. I don’t know, I’d be down for that. We’ll just have to wait and see.” “I would love to avenge that loss,” Rawlings said. “That loss still sits in the deep pit of my stomach and I’ve never let that go. I think that she has no hope in bare-knuckle boxing against me. I really don’t think she’s going to do well against any of the girls but especially with the girls I faced. I just don’t see her as a boxer. She’s never been a great boxer. She’s been a great grappler. A very good kicker. But boxing is a different game. “I definitely feel like she wouldn’t get out of the first round with me. I’m very confident in that fight and I’d love to avenge my losses as best I could. Obviously it’s not MMA, it’s not avenging it completely but I would definitely love to fight her again.”

How do you think Paige VanZant will do in BKFC? Would you be interested in seeing her have a bare-knuckle rematch with Bec Rawlings?