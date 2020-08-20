Jon Jones has recently vacated the UFC’s light heavyweight championship. With that, the 205lb division has been rocked to its core. Sources revealed to ESPN, that Dominick Reyes vs Jan Blachowicz will take place at UFC 253 for the vacant belt. Furthermore, Jon is set on leaving the light heavyweight division in order to pursue glory at heavyweight. With Jones out of the picture, who is the current best 205lb fighter on the planet? Asking Bellator champion Ryan Bader, he believes that the best light heavyweight on the planet is either himself or his next opponent in Vadim Nemkov.

Ryan Bader on Being the Best Light Heavyweight in the World

Bader recently spoke with MMA Junkie ahead of Bellator 244. During the conversation, he spoke about the scope of the light heavyweight division across all MMA promotions.

“Arguably, right now you can say the winner of this fight is one of the best heavyweights right now that’s out there. DC retired and had a great career. He was always up there,” said Bader. “Then, obviously, Jon Jones was one of the greatest of all time. I think that the whole division was in his shadow. Him moving up definitely opens it up. “With my accomplishments, it’s not like I haven’t been there. I was a top-five guy consistently in there. I’ve grown as a fighter since I came over here – tremendously. Yeah, you can argue the winner of this fight is the best light heavyweight right now.”

Bader vs Nemkov at Bellator 244

Bader is set to take on Vadim Nemkov in the main event of Bellator 244. The event will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Furthermore, the event will be available to watch through the DAZN app.

Perhaps, after the event is over, Bellator will have the best 205lb fighter on the planet. Yet, there will never be a way to tell until cross-promotion fights happen.

One could only dream.