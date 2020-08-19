Recently, news broke of Jon Jones vacating his light heavyweight championship. But, it didn’t take the UFC too long to keep the ball rolling. According to sources revealed to ESPN, the UFC is currently working on Dominick Reyes vs Jan Blachowicz. Now that Jon has relinquished, the fight could be for the vacant title. Although, the details and finalization of the match are far from being complete. Jones last fought Reyes to a controversial decision victory at UFC 247. And although he is planning to move to heavyweight, Jones is still certain that he would convincingly beat Reyes in a rematch. confident

Light Heavyweight Legacy

Jon is already reflecting on his legacy in a way that will even more interest in the ever-changing 205lb division. Jones is now tweeting about the state of the division. Furthermore, he doesn’t believe that anyone will ever be able to break his record of title defenses. Actually, he doesn’t think anyone will be able to defend the title 6 times, and Jones is willing to put up $100k in charity money to back that claim.

Jon Jones Speaks on Rematch Performances in Reference to Dom Reyes Fight

Jones also made it clear that he would beat Dominick Reyes more convincingly if they were to face each other in a rematch. In true Jon Jones fashion, the thought was conceived in the form of quote tweets which was in response to a fan.

Reminds me of when I fought Gus, Did great against me became really famous and then time was able to prove he was just like the rest. https://t.co/sj6sEA43TC — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 18, 2020

“Reminds me of when I fought Gus,” said Jones in regards to his performances in rematches. “Did great against me became really famous and then time was able to prove he was just like the rest.”

Let’s not forget the second DC fight and he’s arguably one of the best ever. https://t.co/pxYWWcwWJi — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 18, 2020

“Let’s not forget the second DC fight and he’s arguably one of the best ever.”

Next for Jon Jones

Time will tell who Jones will face next. But, at the moment, that information is unavailable. All that is known now, is that Jones has been teasing a move to heavyweight, and plans to make a splash in the division. However, due to his statement, MMA fans can be sure that Dominick Reyes will respond to the claims made by Jones in regards to a rematch.