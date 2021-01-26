Ben Askren Predicting Seventh-Round TKO Over Jake Paul, Will Take Time To Make Him ‘Hate His Life’

Ben Askren expects to finish Jake Paul — but it won’t be an early stoppage.

On Tuesday, it was finally made official that Askren would box Paul in an eight-round boxing match set to take place April 17.

It will mark the first time Askren competes since his final UFC bout that saw him suffer a submission defeat to Demian Maia back in October 2019.

And although he was never known for his striking, “Funky” is predicting a seventh-round TKO victory for himself.

“TKO, round seven,” Askren told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani of his prediction. “Because I don’t have a huge amount of power. It’s going to take me some time to wear him down and make him hate his life. “And then eventually, he’ll say, ‘look, I’m a rich celebrity. I don’t need to get f*cking punched anymore. I’m just going to roll over.'”

Paul Not Of Concern To Askren

Despite being an MMA champion while Paul is a YouTuber-turned-boxer with a 2-0 record, many are still favoring the latter to come out on top.

That’s not surprising given that despite his competition, Paul has looked good in the ring and is taking his training extremely seriously.

That said, Askren sees nothing to fear for himself, especially given the killers he has faced in his career.

“Listen, he’s a YouTube star,” Askren explained. “People are trying to think like he’s this good boxer. Ariel, think about the guys I’ve stood across the cage from. Douglas Lima, Andrey Koreshkov, Robbie Lawler. And they only had four-ounce gloves on and they could punch me, elbow me, kick me or knee me — they can do whatever the hell they wanted. “Now I have to box this YouTube star with 10-ounce gloves on. It’s just not all that concerning to me.”

Regardless, Askren always had his wrestling and grappling to resort to against those previous opponents. That certainly won’t be the case against Paul.