Former UFC Champion Anthony Pettis Announces Free Agency, Leaves the UFC

Yesterday, Anthony Pettis went to Miami to speak with his team about the next steps of his MMA career. As a longtime UFC veteran, Pettis fought the last fight of his contract in a win over Alex Morono. Now, Pettis has taken to social media to announce that after a 12-year career, he will be testing free agency.

Pettis Announces Free Agency

Pettis has been with the UFC since they consumed the WEC back in 2010. Since then, he’s competed against a who’s who of featherweights, lightweights, and even welterweights. His achievements and championship run made Pettis one of the brightest young stars on the UFC roster. Now, Pettis will explore free agency according to himself on social media.

After 12 years I’ve decided to part ways with the UFC to explore free agency. — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) December 23, 2020

“After 12 years I’ve decided to part ways with the UFC to explore free agency,” said Pettis.

The decision could be due to a host of factors. With the UFC announcing that they would be cutting over 60 fighters, perhaps Pettis decided to leave before possibly being cut. With names like Yoel Romero and Rachael Ostovich cut from the promotion, it seems like the UFC is heading in the direction of creating new, young stars. Legendary figures such as Pettis who make good money but aren’t title holders, seem to be where the UFC is making their cuts.

The Next Chapter

On the other hand, Pettis now has a chance to join his brother Sergio in Bellator, if the organization will have him. They’ve also announced that they’re heading in a younger direction and have turned down the likes of Anderson Silva.

Although Pettis will not be returning to the UFC, his MMA career is not over. After his win over the weekend, he stated that he is excited for the next chapter in his career.

“I am excited about my future in the sport,” Pettis wrote. “I promise I am not done.”

Where would fans like to see Pettis take his talent next?