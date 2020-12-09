Fans were excited to see Anthony Johnson get back to action in the UFC. However it seems that if you want to see him fight, you will have to watch him in Bellator.

It seemed like it came out of nowhere when Johnson announced his retirement in the Octagon after losing a light heavyweight title fight to Daniel Cormier. He claimed to have a business opportunity, which turned out to be in the weed industry, and even went on to dabble in bodybuilding. Then after flirting with the idea of a comeback, he finally entered the USADA drug testing pool to initiate the process of making a return. There even seemed to be some opponents that he had in mind for his new stint in the UFC.

Anthony Johnson Signs With Bellator

In a surprising turn of events, it seems that Anthony Johnson will not be returning to the UFC after all. According to reports, he has been released by the UFC, and is signing with Bellator. Now he is expected to make his debut in 2021, competing at light heavyweight.

“Anthony “Rumble” Johnson is headed to Bellator. “Rumble” has agreed to terms with Bellator, per sources.

He hasn’t signed his deal just yet, but he’s expected to imminently, sources say.

Johnson recently mutually parted ways with the UFC, according to sources. Johnson is slated to fight in the first half of 2021 and is expected to debut at light heavyweight, per sources. No debut fight set yet.

He last fought in April 2017 versus Daniel Cormier in Buffalo at UFC 210.”

As surprising as it is that Anthony Johnson is no longer part of the UFC, it seems to fall in line with the 60 fighter purge that UFC is going through. We have see some other unexpected names let go over the last few days, and can expect some other shocking releases soon.