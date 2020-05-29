Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas Rematch Planned For July

Andrade vs. Namajunas 2 In The Works

Former women’s strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas will throw down again in July.

That’s according to Brazilian publication Combate reporting that the rematch between the pair is being planned for the UFC’s upcoming July 11 event. As per MMA Fighting, the fight has been verbally agreed to; however, no contracts have been issued at the moment.

The rematch was originally scheduled to take place on April 9 for UFC 249. However, Namajunas pulled out after two members of her family passed away due to COVID-19.

UFC president Dana White later revealed that “Thug Rose” was the only fighter who had reservations about competing during the ongoing pandemic. That appears to have changed going by these latest reports.

Namajunas hasn’t competed since May last year when she lost her title to Andrade in the UFC 237 headliner in Brazil. After an impressive first round, Namajunas would eventually get knocked out in the second round after Andrade slammed her to the ground rendering her unconscious.

Andrade would have a short reign as champion as she would suffer a first-round TKO defeat to current champion Weili Zhang in the UFC Shenzhen headliner in August.

White has since confirmed that the winner of the rematch will likely be next in line to challenge Zhang for the 115-pound strap.