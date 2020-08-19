The UFC has struggled booking Anderson Silva recently, for one reason or another. However it seems that he finally has an opponent, and it could be his last one ever.

It is no secret that the 45-year old Silva is close to the end of his career. He has never quite been able to bounce back from losing his title in 2013, going 1-6 (1NC) in that time. Not only that, but his one victory was a controversial one, that many people disagreed with. Regardless, the UFC Hass seemingly struggled to find a good fight for him, with names ranging from Conor McGregor to Anthony Pettis being tossed around.

Anderson Silva Has Potential Last Fight Against Uriah Hall

Finally it would appear that UFC has found a spot for Anderson Silva. According to Dana White, the former middleweight champ seems to be fighting Uriah Hall on October 31st. Although the fight is not official, White says that this is what they are looking for, and that this will likely be Anderson’s final fight.

“We’re working on a fight for (Silva) coming up soon here,” White said. “He will fight again. I met with his managers the other day, this will be his last fight. I think he’s going to retire.”

While the specifics of where the fight will be are uncertain, Silva vs Hall seems to be all but signed. This is the second time the pair have been scheduled to fight, but their first match fell through. Although Anderson has two fights left on his contract, he is expected to retire or after this contest.

The career of Anderson Silva has had some massive highs and devastating lows, but if he does retire after his next fight, it certainly makes sense. Either way, Uriah Hall is not an easy retirement bout for the middleweight GOAT.