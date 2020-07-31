We may just end up getting to see Anthony Pettis vs. Anderson Silva.

Last month, Pettis called for a super fight with the former middleweight king to which Silva responded positively.

However, UFC president Dana White didn’t seem to be too receptive to the idea.

“I’m not crazy about it. I’m going to tell you why I’m not crazy about it,” White said. “You’ve got a guy that fought at 145 pounds at one time and a guy who’s in the conversation for the GOAT at 185 pounds and walks around at 210, 215. “It’s not a big fight that really means something. I like making fights that mean something, so I’m not crazy about that fight.”

Pettis Studying Silva For UFC 254?

Things may taken a turn since as Pettis recently posted a picture of himself and head coach Duke Roufus watching Silva’s fight with Israel Adesanya that took place at UFC 234 last year.

“Studying for @ufc 254 with @coachdukeroufus @danawhite #ufc254 #givemethe🐐 #teampettis”

So what gives? Either the fight is currently in the works or Pettis is once again campaigning to White to make it happen.

If it does end up coming to fruition in the end, it would be a solid addition to the upcoming UFC 254 card.

That pay-per-view takes place October 24 and will be headlined by the highly-anticipated lightweight title unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.