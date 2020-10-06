Many thought that Anderson Silva would be retiring after his next fight. However his coach wants to see him have one more fight after this, against none other than Israel Adesanya.
After some struggles to find a suitable opponent, the UFC revealed that they were having Silva square off against Uriah Hall. Furthermore, Dana White explained that he was talking to the former middleweight champion’s team about this being the final fight for the legendary fighter. He had a long career with plenty of high moments, but the last few years have seen a decline in his performances, with him either outright losing fights, or looking like a shell of his former self in the process of winning.
View this post on Instagram
Do you know when a feeling of satisfaction and pleasure takes over you, and automatically a smile is born? It is the joy manifesting itself in your life. Don't waste that special moment. Take it wherever you go and pass it on to everyone who crosses your path. You will see that it is contagious. Thanks 🙏🏾 to all my followers, I am very happy to be able to do what I love, with joy and satisfaction !! Eternal gratitude 🙏🏾 Sabe quando um sentimento de satisfação e prazer toma conta de você, e automaticamente um sorriso nasce? É a alegria se manifestando na sua vida. Não desperdice esse instante especial. Leve-o para onde for e transmita ele para todas as pessoas que cruzarem o seu caminho. Você verá que é contagiante. Obrigado 🙏🏾 a todos os meus faz seguidores amigos, estou muito feliz de poder fazer oque eu amo, com alegria e satisfação!! Gratidão eterna 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
Anderson Silva vs Israel Adesanya 2?
Not everyone is convinced that Anderson Silva should retire after fighting Uriah Hall. In fact his coach, Rogerio Camoes has one more fight in mind for the aging icon. Apparently, as Camoes explained in a recent interview, Anderson has spoken with him about desires to keep fighting, and he hopes to see the Spider have a rematch with middleweight champ Israel Adesanya, to end his career on.
“At least one more – do this one and one more superfight,” Camoes said. “I don’t know about his contract situation. But when we talk, (Silva) always says, ‘Master, I still have wood to burn, I still want to fight. I still have the desire to fight, I still feel well.’ I think what matters the most is what the guy feels rather than someone else determining if he will stop or not, you know?
“I think I’ve seen Anderson fight everybody,” Camoes explained. “I think that, in his division, the only fight that I personally would love to see again is him and Israel Adesanya. That fight was fabulous. Three spectacular rounds. Israel had to fight hard. It was one of the most technical fights I’ve ever seen in MMA history. Two talents, they put on a show of martial arts and respect. A second fight would be something spectacular.”
View this post on Instagram
Don't give up on your dreams, because each of us has a warrior hidden inside our hearts, a warrior with many battles, overcoming !! Dropped down? get up, because there is nothing that can keep you on the ground, turn all obstacles into steps to reach your goal. If over a mountain, climb, if you think of something, think only of victory, there is nothing but victory. Don't give up, be faithful to your good thoughts, believe that you can and will overcome any obstacle, even if it seems impossible to many, don't give up, Fight! Even in those moments that everything conspires against, be sure to believe in yourself, only the weak will succumb to distractions, persist, believe, don't stop, don't give up, don't bow your head in the face of difficult situations, God is your strength, in the face of nothing is impossible for him A great week my people. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 Não desista dos seus sonhos, pois cada um de nós temos um guerreiro escondido dentro do nosso coração, um guerreiro com muitas Batalhas, superação!! Caiu? levante, pois não existe nada que possa te manter no chão, transforme todos os obstáculos em degraus pra chegar no seu objetivo.. Seja insuperável e inigualável, se over pedra no caminho, remova!!! Se over um montanha, escale, se pensar em algo, pense apenas na vitória, não existe nada além da vitória. Não desista, seja fiel aos seus bons pensamentos, acredite que pode e vai superar qualquer obstáculo, mesmo que pra muitos pareça impossível,não desista, Lute! Mesmo naqueles momentos que tudo conspira contra, não deixe de acreditar em você mesmo, só os fracos vão sucumbir as distrações, persista, acredite, não pare, não desista, não abaixe a cabeça diante das situações difíceis, Deus é a tua força, perante a ele nada é impossível Uma ótima semana meu povo. 👊🏾
The first time that Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya fought, it was a decent fight, before Adesanya was champion. However given the current record of Anderson, even with a win over Hall, it is virtually impossible that the UFC would book them again. Their first meeting was considered a passing of the guard, and it is not a rematch that makes any sort of sense.
