Anderson Silva finally releases an official statement on his latest USADA bust

Well we’re never getting Anderson Silva vs. Georges St. Pierre are we? This is Silva’s second failed drug test and at 42 years of age he’s likely done for.

USADA is about to lay the final nail in the coffin of Silva’s career. Silva was likely on some PEDs throughout his Pride and UFC runs, even further trashing his legacy. In another timeline maybe Spider Silva retried after UFC 153, with a 33-4 record and 17 fight win streak in his yellow and black back pocket.

“Obviously, I think everything is part of the process of evolution, with each passing day, I can learn more about who I am. I’m here to thank all my fans, especially my coaches and all the contributors for this long journey. I can not express my feelings and how sad I am, because we all invest love, passion and time in this camp, I do not know exactly the plans of GOD for me, but anyway, I can only thank him and all of you, for the love and affection, nothing is more gratifying at this moment than having you by my side. I will not give up, much less stop doing what I love, not because of fame or money, it’s because I love to fight. So no matter what happens now, nothing changes, my plans are the same, nothing has changed.

A big kiss for everyone and see you soon. #spiderkick @spiderkick”

To help ease of the pain of no more Spider GOAT, here is the top ten Anderson Silva KO’s of all-time.