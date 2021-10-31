Corey Anderson, Jon Jones Fire Shots At Jan Blachowicz Following UFC 267 Defeat

Corey Anderson and Jon Jones were quick to pounce on Jan Blachowicz’s latest setback.

Blachowicz lost his light heavyweight title after getting submitted by Glover Teixeira in the second round of their UFC 267 headliner Saturday night in Abu Dhabi.

The wielder of legendary Polish power just never got going and after a first round that saw him kept on the ground by Teixeira, he eventually gave up his back to the Brazilian in the second round which led to the rear naked choke finish.

Leading up to the fight, Blachowicz went at it with Bellator’s Anderson on social media earlier this month over who the best 205er in the world currently is.

With the pair notably being 1-1 against each other in their two UFC meetings, Anderson certainly felt like he had the last laugh in the matter.

“As I said… Jan was worried about me after I handled my business and forgot he had his own business!! “Glover handled my light weight!! Anybody can get caught with a big shot…. but there’s no luck in 3 rounds of ground and pound or a 2nd round submission!”

As I said… Jan was worried about me after I handled my business and forgot he had his own business!! #UFC267 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) October 30, 2021

Glover handled my light weight!! Anybody can get caught with a big shot…. but there's no luck in 3 rounds of ground and pound or a 2nd round submission! #UFC267 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) October 30, 2021

Jones Fires Shots At Blachowicz

It wasn’t just Anderson taking joy out of Blachowicz’s misery, but former light heavyweight king Jones as well.

Him and Blachowicz have traded barbs on social media over the past year or so, and although it’s not clear what exactly Blachowicz said recently about him, Jones felt the need to mock the former champion.

“See what happens when you’re talking sh*t, not focusing on the opponent right in front of you. Another one bites the dust 🤷🏾‍♂️”

See what happens when you’re talking shit, not focusing on the opponent right in front of you. Another one bites the dust 🤷🏾‍♂️ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 30, 2021

It appeared Jones and Blachowicz were destined to fight last year. However, Jones would vacate his title to prepare for his move up to the heavyweight division.

He has not competed since his unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020.