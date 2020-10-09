The UFC is back in action this weekend, with a scrap between top bantamweight contenders. This is the results of the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Island 5: Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen.

UFC Fight Island 5 goes down this weekend, with a pivotal matchup for the 135lb division, in the main event. Former title challenger Marlon Moraes takes on highly touted prospect Cory Sandhagen, with the winner keeping their name in title talks for the stacked bantamweight division. In addition to that, the co-main event pits Edson Barboza and Makwan Amirkhani in a featherweight scrap that promises to deliver excitement. There are some interesting prospects littered throughout the event, as the UFC continues to book international athletes in their Fight Island ventures.

UFC Fight Island 5 Weigh-In Results

As always, before the UFC Fight Island 5 fighters are able to compete on Saturday, they must first overcome the scales on Friday. All 26 fighters made their marks, making the second straight event with no weight misses. This also means that the main event bout is secured in place, with Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen both hitting the 136lb limit.

These are the complete UFC Fight Island 5 weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN+, 8pm ET/5pm PT)

Marlon Moraes (136lb) vs Cory Sandhagen (136lb)

Edson Barboza (145.5lb) vs Makwan Amirkhani (146lb)

Ben Rothwell (265lb) vs Marcin Tybura (263lb)

Dricus Du Plessis (186lb) vs Markus Perez (186lb)

Tom Aspinall (252lb) vs Alan Baudot (254ln)

Ilia Topuria (146lb) vs Youssef Zalal (146lb)

Prelims (ESPN+, 5pm ET/2pm PT)

K.B. Bhullar (186lb) vs Tom Breese (186lb)

Chris Daukaus (227lb) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (265lb)

Joaquin Buckley (185.5lb) vs Impa Kasanganay (185.5lb)

Ali Alqaisi (136lb) vs Tony Kelley (136lb)

Giga Chikadze (146lb) vs Omar Morales (145.5lb)

Tracy Cortez (136lb) vs Stephanie Egger (135.5lb)

Bruno Silva (125.5lb) vs Tagir Ulanbekov (126lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs