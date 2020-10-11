Up next is the co-main event of the evening. In the featherweight division, Edson Barboza looks to get back to the win column after his controversial loss to Dan Ige. But he faces one of the best grapplers in the division in Makwan Amirkhani.

Round 1

Barboza comes out orthodox and Amirkhani comes out in the southpaw position. Barboza lands to the body as Amirkhani tries to get inside. Leg kick lands for Barboza. Another leg kick lands for Barboza, but Amirkhani lands a right hand. Barboza still has control of the center and looks to trap Amirkhani against the fence. Front kick to the body lands for Barboza, Amirkhani comes back with a jab. Barboza lands to the body and a left hook to the head. Amirkhani shoots from far away but Barboza defends well. Amirkhani forces a clinch and lands an uppercut but Barboza breaks free. Straight right-hand lands for Barboza. Amirkhani eats a leg kick but gets a takedown as the clock runs out. End of the round.

10-9 Barboza

Round 2

Right-hand lands for Barboza, Amirkhani answers with a jab. Body kick lands for Barboza. Barboza lands a kick to the lead leg of Amirkhani and evades the punches coming back. Body shot lands for Barboza. Barboza lands a big right hand that knocks Amirkhani down. Barboza jumps on his neck and attempts a d’arce choke. Amirkhani gets back up and eats a body kick. Amirkhani attempts a takedown and fails again. Barboza keeps the headlock for a while before letting go. Another right hand knocks Amirkhani down. Barboza looks for another choke but Amirkhani gets out. Amirkhani gets a takedown and lands some ground and pound as the round ends.

10-8 Barboza

Round 3

Body shot blocks by Amirkhani. Amirkhani attempts a takedown but gets denied. He tries again and this time hje gets it. Amirkhani gets into Barboza’s guard. Barboza threatens a triangle from the bottom. Ground and pound lands for Amirkhani. Elbow lands for Amirkhani.He stands up. The referee stands them up and Barboza lands a big left hook. Another right hand knocks Amirkhani down. Barboza lands a big right hand.

10-9 Barboza

Official results: Edson Barboza defeats Makwan Amirkhani by unanimous decision. (30-26; 30-27; 29-28)

Check the highlights below:

The OG continues to get it done 👏 pic.twitter.com/8SKFW1To1O — UFC (@ufc) October 11, 2020