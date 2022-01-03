Amanda Serrano Wants To Fight Valentina Shevchenko In UFC: “Let’s Make History”

Boxing vs. MMA. That’s a storyline that is continued to be told even today.

A Battle Between Two Sports

We’ve had Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, we’ve had James Toney vs. Randy Couture and now we have Jake Paul calling out more UFC fighters. The influencer last beat Tyron Woodley twice and Ben Askren in 2021.

Entering the new year, Paul’s resolutions are take on more of Dana White’s stars. That includes a fight with Jorge Masvidal. ‘The Problem Child’ even offered to fight Masvidal inside the Octagon, if the UFC boss checked some boxes off his wishlist.

It doesn’t look like that’s happening. But, you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.

Biting The Bullet

Amanda Serrano would use Paul’s recent tweet to make some noise. In talk of her friend Paul wanting Masvidal, the WBC, WBO, IBO Featherweight Champion wants a crack at UFC gold.

“I will gladly sign a one fight deal with the UFC to challenge Valentina for the Flyweight Championship if UFC agrees to Jake’s offer.” Serrano said. “Let’s make history.”

Serrano wants to bite ‘The Bullet’ that is Valentina Shevchenko. While it’s basically a certainty that White wouldn’t agree to Paul’s deal, it would be a spectacle to see. It’d be a big women’s fight. We usually see MMA fighters venture into the ring, not so much the other way around.

But, Serrano isn’t just a boxer. She competes in jiu-jitsu while not boxing, and also holds a undefeated record of 2-0-1 in MMA. The boxer held her own inside the cage, getting 2 submissions instead of knockouts in her wins.

Shevchenko vs. Serrano doesn’t make much sense, but the boxing champion surely knows how to get her name out there. Serrano is targeted to fight Katie Taylor next in a much anticipated super-fight.