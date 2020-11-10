The UFC was looking to end the year with a title fight between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson at UFC 256. Unfortunately this is no longer happening as the champ-champ has been forced to withdraw from the bout.

UFC 256 was expected to be the first time Nunes has fought since her and her partner Nina Ansaroff had their first child. The bantamweight and featherweight champion opted to defend her 145lb strap, taking on the once-highly touted Megan Anderson. This would have been her second straight defense of the featherweight title, following her win over Felicia Spencer in June.

Amanda Nunes Out Of UFC 256

Unfortunately it seems that fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Amanda Nunes return to action. According to reports, she has been forced to withdraw from her featherweight title bout against Megan Anderson. At the time of writing, no reason has been given for her pulling out.

“Per sources, Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson title fight at UFC 256 next month is off. More info to @ESPN shortly.”

This is a massive blow, especially to Anderson who was looking for her chance to secure UFC gold. However the Australian fighter seemed to take the news in stride. She posted to her Twitter shortly after this news broke, to wish Nunes a speedy recovery and let fans know that the current plan is to reschedule the bout for early 2021.

“Wishing Amanda a speedy recovery 🙏🏻UFC are rescheduling the bout for a date early next year. The goal remains the same 👊🏻 We’ll be ready..”

Obviously this is massively disappointing, considering how beloved Amanda Nunes is. The good news is that UFC 256 is still a pretty stacked card even without this fight. Hopefully it will not be long before the Lioness is back in the cage.