White: McGregor Fighting At 170 To Make ‘A Quick Turnaround’ To Fight Khabib

Dana White Explains Why Conor McGregor Is Returning To Welterweight

Fans were a little taken aback by the fact that Conor McGregor is fighting at welterweight upon his return. UFC President Dana White has finally explained that decision.

McGregor has not fought since 2017, losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Since then, he has been involved in various legal battles, including multiple alleged sexual assaults. Subsequently, there has been a question as to when he would return to fighting.

Those questions were answered, when it was revealed that Conor McGregor would be fighting DOnald Cerrone in January. However, what was strange about this, was despite both men fighting last at 155lb, this bout would be at 170. Although both men have competed at welterweight before, this seemed odd.

As a result, Dana White has finally decided to shed some light on this decision. Speaking recently to 101.6FM in Washington, D.C., White revealed why McGregor wanted to fight in this weight class. (h/t MMAJunkie)

“Conor is going to fight at 170 for this fight. mainly because he doesn’t want to have to cut the weight to 155. Him and Cerrone have both fought at 170.”

However, it seems this is not the only intention McGregor has for the fight being at this weight.

“He’s hoping that he beats Cerrone and can turn right around and fight Khabib as quick as possible. So he didn’t want to make the cut twice.”

Whether Conor McGregor is trying to make a quick return after January 18th, or he has just gotten bigger during his hiatus, time will tell. Nonetheless, the weight class does not make the excitement for the fight.